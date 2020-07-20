300 Journeys End

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage tennis court

This spacious four bedroom home is located in the heart of Peachtree City on a private, cul-de-sac lot within walking distance of the swimming, tennis, and playground facilities at the Glenloch Recreation Center. With over 2500 sqft, this home has something to offer everyone. Just off the living room, the home office comes complete with bay windows and a built-in desk and shelving. The large living room features a stone fireplace and decorative exposed ceiling beams.



The modern kitchen has a dishwasher and microwave oven, an electric cook-top range, tile backsplash, granite kitchen countertops, tile flooring, and updated cabinets. In addition, the home includes a separate family room, four oversize bedrooms, walk-in closets, two and a half baths and a two car garage. The large, fenced backyard has a large patio that is great for grilling out or just enjoying the quiet, private atmosphere. Welcome Home.



Rent is $1,850/month discounted - $3,700 required to move in.



Fayette County Schools! Huddleston Elementary, Booth Middle, McIntosh High