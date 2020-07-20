All apartments in Peachtree City
300 Journeys End
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:09 PM

300 Journeys End

300 Journeys End · No Longer Available
Location

300 Journeys End, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This spacious four bedroom home is located in the heart of Peachtree City on a private, cul-de-sac lot within walking distance of the swimming, tennis, and playground facilities at the Glenloch Recreation Center. With over 2500 sqft, this home has something to offer everyone. Just off the living room, the home office comes complete with bay windows and a built-in desk and shelving. The large living room features a stone fireplace and decorative exposed ceiling beams.

The modern kitchen has a dishwasher and microwave oven, an electric cook-top range, tile backsplash, granite kitchen countertops, tile flooring, and updated cabinets. In addition, the home includes a separate family room, four oversize bedrooms, walk-in closets, two and a half baths and a two car garage. The large, fenced backyard has a large patio that is great for grilling out or just enjoying the quiet, private atmosphere. Welcome Home.

Rent is $1,850/month discounted - $3,700 required to move in.

Fayette County Schools! Huddleston Elementary, Booth Middle, McIntosh High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Journeys End have any available units?
300 Journeys End doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 300 Journeys End have?
Some of 300 Journeys End's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Journeys End currently offering any rent specials?
300 Journeys End is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Journeys End pet-friendly?
No, 300 Journeys End is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 300 Journeys End offer parking?
Yes, 300 Journeys End offers parking.
Does 300 Journeys End have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Journeys End does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Journeys End have a pool?
No, 300 Journeys End does not have a pool.
Does 300 Journeys End have accessible units?
No, 300 Journeys End does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Journeys End have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Journeys End has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Journeys End have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 Journeys End has units with air conditioning.
