280 Turnbridge Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

*** Available Immediately *** NO pets. Recently renovated in sought-after Cedarcroft subdivision. Brand new roof, new AC, new floor, new paint, new granite countertop, new dishwasher. New addition of 2nd kitchen with gas stove and professional vent hood. Bright and Open 4 Bedrooms or 3 Bedrooms on Main Level + Large Upstairs Bonus with Closet. Split Layout, Hardwoods on entire main floor, Kitchen and Expanded Breakfast Area. Features Maple Cabinets, EX Large Pantry and Expanded Breakfast Area. Living room/Dining room Combo with Built-in Book Shelf & Cozy Brick Fireplace. Master Suite on Main with Trey Ceilings, Dual Vanities, Separate Shower & Garden Tub Tile Surround + Walk in Closet. Tile in Bathrooms, High Vaulted Ceilings Through Out. Fenced Level Back Yard. Close to Restaurants and Shopping!