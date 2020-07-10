All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 280 Turnbridge Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
280 Turnbridge Cir
Last updated December 30 2019 at 2:50 PM

280 Turnbridge Cir

280 Turnbridge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

280 Turnbridge Circle, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** Available Immediately *** NO pets. Recently renovated in sought-after Cedarcroft subdivision. Brand new roof, new AC, new floor, new paint, new granite countertop, new dishwasher. New addition of 2nd kitchen with gas stove and professional vent hood. Bright and Open 4 Bedrooms or 3 Bedrooms on Main Level + Large Upstairs Bonus with Closet. Split Layout, Hardwoods on entire main floor, Kitchen and Expanded Breakfast Area. Features Maple Cabinets, EX Large Pantry and Expanded Breakfast Area. Living room/Dining room Combo with Built-in Book Shelf & Cozy Brick Fireplace. Master Suite on Main with Trey Ceilings, Dual Vanities, Separate Shower & Garden Tub Tile Surround + Walk in Closet. Tile in Bathrooms, High Vaulted Ceilings Through Out. Fenced Level Back Yard. Close to Restaurants and Shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Turnbridge Cir have any available units?
280 Turnbridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 280 Turnbridge Cir have?
Some of 280 Turnbridge Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Turnbridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
280 Turnbridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Turnbridge Cir pet-friendly?
No, 280 Turnbridge Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 280 Turnbridge Cir offer parking?
Yes, 280 Turnbridge Cir offers parking.
Does 280 Turnbridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Turnbridge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Turnbridge Cir have a pool?
No, 280 Turnbridge Cir does not have a pool.
Does 280 Turnbridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 280 Turnbridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Turnbridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 Turnbridge Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Turnbridge Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 280 Turnbridge Cir has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City 3 Bedrooms
Peachtree City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University