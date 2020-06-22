All apartments in Peachtree City
Peachtree City, GA
26 Perthshire Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26 Perthshire Dr

26 Perthshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26 Perthshire Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
garage
MUST SEE PRIVATE GOLF-COURSE HOME WITH LOTS OF LIGHT. This property ticks off all the boxes: Best North PTC location, Booth/McIntosh a perfect 10 school district, renovated inside/out, contemporary-home, open concept living/dining with fire-place, kitchen w/ granite counter-tops, new stainless steel appliances and island. Wrap-around deck w/ beautiful golf view, outside dining and outside living. Master w/ his and hers walk-in, vaulted beamed ceiling, fireplace and balcony, family room with bar/fireplace. Teen-suite downstairs, small-children with parents up-stairs. Large Laundry. Private road , large circular drive-way, golf car garage, large 2-car garage, drive under entrance, out-side office/gym. We will configure furnishing to the furnishing to your need

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Perthshire Dr have any available units?
26 Perthshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 26 Perthshire Dr have?
Some of 26 Perthshire Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Perthshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
26 Perthshire Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Perthshire Dr pet-friendly?
No, 26 Perthshire Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 26 Perthshire Dr offer parking?
Yes, 26 Perthshire Dr does offer parking.
Does 26 Perthshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Perthshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Perthshire Dr have a pool?
No, 26 Perthshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 26 Perthshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 26 Perthshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Perthshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Perthshire Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Perthshire Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Perthshire Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
