26 Perthshire Dr

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym bbq/grill garage

MUST SEE PRIVATE GOLF-COURSE HOME WITH LOTS OF LIGHT. This property ticks off all the boxes: Best North PTC location, Booth/McIntosh a perfect 10 school district, renovated inside/out, contemporary-home, open concept living/dining with fire-place, kitchen w/ granite counter-tops, new stainless steel appliances and island. Wrap-around deck w/ beautiful golf view, outside dining and outside living. Master w/ his and hers walk-in, vaulted beamed ceiling, fireplace and balcony, family room with bar/fireplace. Teen-suite downstairs, small-children with parents up-stairs. Large Laundry. Private road , large circular drive-way, golf car garage, large 2-car garage, drive under entrance, out-side office/gym. We will configure furnishing to the furnishing to your need