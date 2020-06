Amenities

Great rental in popular Village Park*Lawn mowing and Trash are included*Open floor plan 2 bedroom, 2 bath split, with 3rd room that can be Office/Den*Lovely light and bright Sun Room makes enlarged living space*Fabulous Kitchen includes refrigerator*Dining area off Kitchen*Private backyard with Patio*1 1/2 Car garage, room for the Golf Cart*Neighborhood Park with picnic tables*Walk or golf cart to shopping and dining*Available now!!