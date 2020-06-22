22 Fairway Lane - 1

Amenities
Beautifully renovated town home in the heart of PTC with amenities galore! Lake, pool, tennis with view of lake, golf cart community. Downstairs features hardwood floors, spacious family room with vaulted ceilings & fireplace. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter-tops, lots of cabinets. Spacious dining area located just off kitchen. Renovated half-bath on main floor. Upstairs features 2 BR, 1 bath with large master suite with private balcony overlooking back yard and creek. Jack n Jill bath w/double vanities. Golf cart parking pad.
Located in Tinsley Mill Village. A small condominium community located on the banks of Lake Peachtree.