22 Fairway Lane - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Beautifully renovated town home in the heart of PTC with amenities galore! Lake, pool, tennis with view of lake, golf cart community. Downstairs features hardwood floors, spacious family room with vaulted ceilings & fireplace. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter-tops, lots of cabinets. Spacious dining area located just off kitchen. Renovated half-bath on main floor. Upstairs features 2 BR, 1 bath with large master suite with private balcony overlooking back yard and creek. Jack n Jill bath w/double vanities. Golf cart parking pad.

Located in Tinsley Mill Village. A small condominium community located on the banks of Lake Peachtree.