All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 22 Fairway Lane - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
22 Fairway Lane - 1
Last updated June 21 2020 at 12:56 AM

22 Fairway Lane - 1

22 Fairway Ln · (404) 625-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

22 Fairway Ln, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautifully renovated town home in the heart of PTC with amenities galore! Lake, pool, tennis with view of lake, golf cart community. Downstairs features hardwood floors, spacious family room with vaulted ceilings & fireplace. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter-tops, lots of cabinets. Spacious dining area located just off kitchen. Renovated half-bath on main floor. Upstairs features 2 BR, 1 bath with large master suite with private balcony overlooking back yard and creek. Jack n Jill bath w/double vanities. Golf cart parking pad.
Located in Tinsley Mill Village. A small condominium community located on the banks of Lake Peachtree.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Fairway Lane - 1 have any available units?
22 Fairway Lane - 1 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Fairway Lane - 1 have?
Some of 22 Fairway Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Fairway Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
22 Fairway Lane - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Fairway Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 22 Fairway Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 22 Fairway Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 22 Fairway Lane - 1 does offer parking.
Does 22 Fairway Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Fairway Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Fairway Lane - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 22 Fairway Lane - 1 has a pool.
Does 22 Fairway Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 22 Fairway Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Fairway Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Fairway Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Fairway Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22 Fairway Lane - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22 Fairway Lane - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity