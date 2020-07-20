Amenities

216 Claridge Curve Available 06/07/19 GREAT SCHOOLS - CUL DE SAC HOME - Great rental opportunity zoned for top schools, cul de sac lot and large deck to enjoy a beautiful wooded backyard. Spacious dining room is open to the formal living room with bay windows. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a great view of the backyard, and is open to a fabulous vaulted great room with gorgeous floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Upstairs includes a spacious master with en suite bath and walk in closet, along with 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a bonus room/4th bedroom with skylight. GREAT LOCATION, walk to Oak Grove shopping and restaurants. Professionally Managed.



(RLNE4834692)