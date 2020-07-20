All apartments in Peachtree City
216 Claridge Curve
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

216 Claridge Curve

216 Claridge Curve · No Longer Available
Peachtree City
1 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

216 Claridge Curve, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
cats allowed
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
216 Claridge Curve Available 06/07/19 GREAT SCHOOLS - CUL DE SAC HOME - Great rental opportunity zoned for top schools, cul de sac lot and large deck to enjoy a beautiful wooded backyard. Spacious dining room is open to the formal living room with bay windows. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a great view of the backyard, and is open to a fabulous vaulted great room with gorgeous floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Upstairs includes a spacious master with en suite bath and walk in closet, along with 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a bonus room/4th bedroom with skylight. GREAT LOCATION, walk to Oak Grove shopping and restaurants. Professionally Managed.

(RLNE4834692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Claridge Curve have any available units?
216 Claridge Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 216 Claridge Curve have?
Some of 216 Claridge Curve's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Claridge Curve currently offering any rent specials?
216 Claridge Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Claridge Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Claridge Curve is pet friendly.
Does 216 Claridge Curve offer parking?
No, 216 Claridge Curve does not offer parking.
Does 216 Claridge Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Claridge Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Claridge Curve have a pool?
No, 216 Claridge Curve does not have a pool.
Does 216 Claridge Curve have accessible units?
No, 216 Claridge Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Claridge Curve have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Claridge Curve does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Claridge Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Claridge Curve does not have units with air conditioning.
