210 Valley Vw

Ready now! Very cute 3 bedroom ranch in excellent condition. Home has split bedroom design, vaulted LR/DR combo with fireplace & open kitchen, laundry room & 1 car garage. Plus a small room off the LR/DR which would make a great office or playroom. All appliances are included, ref, micro, ref, stove & DW (+ older washer & dryer if needed) Large fenced backyard w/ outbuilding. Some of the best schools around! - Oak Grove Elem, Rising Star Middle & Stars Mill High. And just minutes by cart path or drive to wonderful Peachtree City amenities, 3 ponds, Lake Peachtree, parks, The Fred Amphitheater, BMX track, The Gathering Place for Seniors, groceries, restaurants, shopping + more! Please call our office to see this wonderful home!