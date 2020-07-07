All apartments in Peachtree City
Peachtree City, GA
210 Valley Vw
210 Valley Vw

210 Valley View · No Longer Available
Location

210 Valley View, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Ready now! Very cute 3 bedroom ranch in excellent condition. Home has split bedroom design, vaulted LR/DR combo with fireplace & open kitchen, laundry room & 1 car garage. Plus a small room off the LR/DR which would make a great office or playroom. All appliances are included, ref, micro, ref, stove & DW (+ older washer & dryer if needed) Large fenced backyard w/ outbuilding. Some of the best schools around! - Oak Grove Elem, Rising Star Middle & Stars Mill High. And just minutes by cart path or drive to wonderful Peachtree City amenities, 3 ponds, Lake Peachtree, parks, The Fred Amphitheater, BMX track, The Gathering Place for Seniors, groceries, restaurants, shopping + more! Please call our office to see this wonderful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Valley Vw have any available units?
210 Valley Vw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 210 Valley Vw have?
Some of 210 Valley Vw's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Valley Vw currently offering any rent specials?
210 Valley Vw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Valley Vw pet-friendly?
No, 210 Valley Vw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 210 Valley Vw offer parking?
Yes, 210 Valley Vw offers parking.
Does 210 Valley Vw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Valley Vw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Valley Vw have a pool?
No, 210 Valley Vw does not have a pool.
Does 210 Valley Vw have accessible units?
No, 210 Valley Vw does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Valley Vw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Valley Vw has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Valley Vw have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Valley Vw does not have units with air conditioning.

