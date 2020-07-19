All apartments in Peachtree City
Peachtree City, GA
206 Florence Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

206 Florence Rd

206 Florence Rd · No Longer Available
Location

206 Florence Rd, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
new construction
Awesome new construction ranch plan in Everton is the perfect Executive Rental in Peachtree City. Bright and welcoming floor plan with huge kitchen open to family room. Spacious master bedroom and ensuite. Granite counters and stainless appliances, separate office space and large 2 car garage. Nice backyard space with a large covered patio. Very convenient location off MacDuff Parkway within minutes of Pinewood Studios, Atlanta Airport and downtown Atlanta. Must See! Prefer no pets but may be considered on individual case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Florence Rd have any available units?
206 Florence Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 206 Florence Rd have?
Some of 206 Florence Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Florence Rd currently offering any rent specials?
206 Florence Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Florence Rd pet-friendly?
No, 206 Florence Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 206 Florence Rd offer parking?
Yes, 206 Florence Rd offers parking.
Does 206 Florence Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Florence Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Florence Rd have a pool?
No, 206 Florence Rd does not have a pool.
Does 206 Florence Rd have accessible units?
No, 206 Florence Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Florence Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Florence Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Florence Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Florence Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
