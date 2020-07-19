206 Florence Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities garage new construction

Awesome new construction ranch plan in Everton is the perfect Executive Rental in Peachtree City. Bright and welcoming floor plan with huge kitchen open to family room. Spacious master bedroom and ensuite. Granite counters and stainless appliances, separate office space and large 2 car garage. Nice backyard space with a large covered patio. Very convenient location off MacDuff Parkway within minutes of Pinewood Studios, Atlanta Airport and downtown Atlanta. Must See! Prefer no pets but may be considered on individual case basis.