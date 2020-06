Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

***Available Now*** Lovely 3BR 2.5BA home has great features with a contemporary kitchen with new appliances and chic decor, a spacious family room, bedroom carpeting, plenty of closet space, and so much more! Awesome backyard with a wood patio -- plenty of room for grilling out! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.