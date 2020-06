Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

WELCOME HOME TO THE PLACE VOTED THE BEST PLACE TO LIVE IN AMERICA! AMAZING FREE STANDING CONDO WITH NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW YOU! BRAND NEW CARPET, PAINT, LIGHT FIXTURES, APPLIANCES, AND BLINDS! EASY ACCESS TO THE GOLF CART PATHS IN PEACHTREE CITY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, EATING, AND HIGHWAY ACCESS.