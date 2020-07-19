147 S Fairfield Dr

Amenities
Available Immediately. Adorable 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home in popular Fairfield community. Recently renovated with new carpet, new paint, new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Sunny kitchen w/eat-in area is open to the family room for easy entertaining. Upstairs is a spacious master w/vaulted ceiling, generous walk in closet, & en-suite bath. 2 additional bedrooms & full bath. Small privacy fenced back yard. Walk/bike/golfcart to Elementary school, restaurants with easy cart path access. Highly ranked Fayette County schools!! Easy access to I-85.