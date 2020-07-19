All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 147 S Fairfield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
147 S Fairfield Dr
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:33 PM

147 S Fairfield Dr

147 South Fairfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

147 South Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available Immediately. Adorable 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home in popular Fairfield community. Recently renovated with new carpet, new paint, new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Sunny kitchen w/eat-in area is open to the family room for easy entertaining. Upstairs is a spacious master w/vaulted ceiling, generous walk in closet, & en-suite bath. 2 additional bedrooms & full bath. Small privacy fenced back yard. Walk/bike/golfcart to Elementary school, restaurants with easy cart path access. Highly ranked Fayette County schools!! Easy access to I-85.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 S Fairfield Dr have any available units?
147 S Fairfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 147 S Fairfield Dr have?
Some of 147 S Fairfield Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 S Fairfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
147 S Fairfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 S Fairfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 147 S Fairfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 147 S Fairfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 147 S Fairfield Dr offers parking.
Does 147 S Fairfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 S Fairfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 S Fairfield Dr have a pool?
No, 147 S Fairfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 147 S Fairfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 147 S Fairfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 147 S Fairfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 S Fairfield Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 147 S Fairfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 S Fairfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City 3 Bedrooms
Peachtree City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GANorcross, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GA
Cartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University