Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14 American Walk

14 American Wk · No Longer Available
Location

14 American Wk, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Furnished townhouse in perfect condition. All utilities included with capped utility amounts. Updated Centennial Townhome in the Heart of Peachtree City. Kitchen with Granite and tile backsplash, SS appliances. Family room with built-in shelves and fireplace. Kitchen with breakfast area that leads to Sunroom retreat. Owners suite on upper level with sitting area and luxury bath. Amenities include the wonderful Centennial features and within walking distance of the townhome. Large two car garage with additional finished room on this lower level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 American Walk have any available units?
14 American Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 14 American Walk have?
Some of 14 American Walk's amenities include granite counters, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 American Walk currently offering any rent specials?
14 American Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 American Walk pet-friendly?
No, 14 American Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 14 American Walk offer parking?
Yes, 14 American Walk offers parking.
Does 14 American Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 American Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 American Walk have a pool?
No, 14 American Walk does not have a pool.
Does 14 American Walk have accessible units?
No, 14 American Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 14 American Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 American Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 American Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 American Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
