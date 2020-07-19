14 American Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Furnished townhouse in perfect condition. All utilities included with capped utility amounts. Updated Centennial Townhome in the Heart of Peachtree City. Kitchen with Granite and tile backsplash, SS appliances. Family room with built-in shelves and fireplace. Kitchen with breakfast area that leads to Sunroom retreat. Owners suite on upper level with sitting area and luxury bath. Amenities include the wonderful Centennial features and within walking distance of the townhome. Large two car garage with additional finished room on this lower level.