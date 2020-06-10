All apartments in Peachtree City
134 St Albans Way

134 Saintt Albans Way · No Longer Available
Location

134 Saintt Albans Way, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Entire Home is Updated! Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, Lots of Counter and Cabinet Space, Opens to Family Room. Beautiful Hardwood Floors on Entire Main Level. Back Stair Case with Iron Spindles. Private Master Bedroom with Spacious Master Bath, Completely Renovated. All Bedrooms have Walk-In Closets. Plantation Shutters Throughout. Neutral Colors. Fenced Back Yard with Covered Patio and Outdoor Living Space, Perfect for Entertaining. Washer/Dryer included in rental. No Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 St Albans Way have any available units?
134 St Albans Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 134 St Albans Way have?
Some of 134 St Albans Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 St Albans Way currently offering any rent specials?
134 St Albans Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 St Albans Way pet-friendly?
No, 134 St Albans Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 134 St Albans Way offer parking?
Yes, 134 St Albans Way offers parking.
Does 134 St Albans Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 St Albans Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 St Albans Way have a pool?
No, 134 St Albans Way does not have a pool.
Does 134 St Albans Way have accessible units?
No, 134 St Albans Way does not have accessible units.
Does 134 St Albans Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 St Albans Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 St Albans Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 St Albans Way does not have units with air conditioning.
