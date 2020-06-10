134 St Albans Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Entire Home is Updated! Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, Lots of Counter and Cabinet Space, Opens to Family Room. Beautiful Hardwood Floors on Entire Main Level. Back Stair Case with Iron Spindles. Private Master Bedroom with Spacious Master Bath, Completely Renovated. All Bedrooms have Walk-In Closets. Plantation Shutters Throughout. Neutral Colors. Fenced Back Yard with Covered Patio and Outdoor Living Space, Perfect for Entertaining. Washer/Dryer included in rental. No Pets allowed.