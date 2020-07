Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing golf cart community in the sought of after school district of McIntosh. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar opens to Family room and leads to a spacious deck with fully fenced backyard perfect for entertaining. Oversized master bedroom and en suite, plus three additional nice size bedrooms. 2 Car garage and room for storage. Unfinished basement great for storage. Pet-friendly.