121 Chestnut Field

Avail approx March 15th. Wonderful 3 bedroom home in great area of Peachtree City. Nice open floor plan with LR/DR combo plus vaulted family room with brick fireplace & built-ins over looking private fenced backyard & screen porch. Kitchen is open to the family room and includes all appliances, stainless french door refrigerator, built-in micro, DW & range. Small office nook on main level is a great space for home or office work. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms plus a huge laundry room which would make a fantastic craft or play room too. Master suite includes a bath with garden tub, dual vanities & separate shower. Nice hardwood floors in LR/DR combo, tile in kitchen and foyer and carpeting in bedrooms and bonus. Excellent area - close to cart paths, shopping & restaurants, 3 ponds & park & some of the best schools around! Oak Grove Elem, Rising Star Middle & Starrs Mill High. Call today to see!