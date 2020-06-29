All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 121 Chestnut Field.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
121 Chestnut Field
Last updated March 16 2020 at 5:10 AM

121 Chestnut Field

121 Chestnut Field · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

121 Chestnut Field, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Avail approx March 15th. Wonderful 3 bedroom home in great area of Peachtree City. Nice open floor plan with LR/DR combo plus vaulted family room with brick fireplace & built-ins over looking private fenced backyard & screen porch. Kitchen is open to the family room and includes all appliances, stainless french door refrigerator, built-in micro, DW & range. Small office nook on main level is a great space for home or office work. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms plus a huge laundry room which would make a fantastic craft or play room too. Master suite includes a bath with garden tub, dual vanities & separate shower. Nice hardwood floors in LR/DR combo, tile in kitchen and foyer and carpeting in bedrooms and bonus. Excellent area - close to cart paths, shopping & restaurants, 3 ponds & park & some of the best schools around! Oak Grove Elem, Rising Star Middle & Starrs Mill High. Call today to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Chestnut Field have any available units?
121 Chestnut Field doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 121 Chestnut Field have?
Some of 121 Chestnut Field's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Chestnut Field currently offering any rent specials?
121 Chestnut Field is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Chestnut Field pet-friendly?
No, 121 Chestnut Field is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 121 Chestnut Field offer parking?
Yes, 121 Chestnut Field offers parking.
Does 121 Chestnut Field have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Chestnut Field does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Chestnut Field have a pool?
No, 121 Chestnut Field does not have a pool.
Does 121 Chestnut Field have accessible units?
No, 121 Chestnut Field does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Chestnut Field have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Chestnut Field has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Chestnut Field have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Chestnut Field does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University