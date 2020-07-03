118 N Masters Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking garage guest suite media room

Rare Find! Lawn Maintenance Included! Well Maintained Bright, Open, Updated Ranch on a Full Finished Terrace Level with a true in-law suite/finished terrace level! Features a Light and Bright Great Room and Elegant Vaulted Sunroom, Solar Lighting, Brick Fireplace, Wide Plank Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters, White Shaker easy close Cabinets and Tumble Stone Mini Subway Backsplash. Master Bedroom on Main with Oversized Low Step Shower. Guest Suite on Main Level. Finished Terrace Level Includes Volume Ceilings, Amazing Second Kitchen with Granite Counters, Copper Back Splash and Upgraded Appliances. Recreational/Media Room, Exercise & Game Room/4th Bedroom, Additional Guest Suite, Tiled Bath, Workshop with Addional Outlets and Bench. Covered Patio Overlooking Lush Wooded Park Like Setting. 2 Car Garage with electric car charger and Security System Too! Trash included in monthly rental fee. Award winning schools. Over 100 miles in golf cart paths. Go any where on your golf cart included in the monthly rental fee!