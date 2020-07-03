All apartments in Peachtree City
118 N Masters Dr

118 Masters Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

118 Masters Dr N, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
Rare Find! Lawn Maintenance Included! Well Maintained Bright, Open, Updated Ranch on a Full Finished Terrace Level with a true in-law suite/finished terrace level! Features a Light and Bright Great Room and Elegant Vaulted Sunroom, Solar Lighting, Brick Fireplace, Wide Plank Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters, White Shaker easy close Cabinets and Tumble Stone Mini Subway Backsplash. Master Bedroom on Main with Oversized Low Step Shower. Guest Suite on Main Level. Finished Terrace Level Includes Volume Ceilings, Amazing Second Kitchen with Granite Counters, Copper Back Splash and Upgraded Appliances. Recreational/Media Room, Exercise & Game Room/4th Bedroom, Additional Guest Suite, Tiled Bath, Workshop with Addional Outlets and Bench. Covered Patio Overlooking Lush Wooded Park Like Setting. 2 Car Garage with electric car charger and Security System Too! Trash included in monthly rental fee. Award winning schools. Over 100 miles in golf cart paths. Go any where on your golf cart included in the monthly rental fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 N Masters Dr have any available units?
118 N Masters Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 118 N Masters Dr have?
Some of 118 N Masters Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 N Masters Dr currently offering any rent specials?
118 N Masters Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 N Masters Dr pet-friendly?
No, 118 N Masters Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 118 N Masters Dr offer parking?
Yes, 118 N Masters Dr offers parking.
Does 118 N Masters Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 N Masters Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 N Masters Dr have a pool?
No, 118 N Masters Dr does not have a pool.
Does 118 N Masters Dr have accessible units?
No, 118 N Masters Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 118 N Masters Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 N Masters Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 N Masters Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 N Masters Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

