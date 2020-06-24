2400 sq. ft. of living space. LVT & ceramic tile flooring throughout. Master has two closets and private bath with separate garden tub and shower. Open family room floor plan with large stone fireplace. Finished basement perfect for in-law or teen suite. Large fenced back yard. Located in desirable Starrs Mill school district. Next to cart path for quick access to anywhere you want to go. Close to recreation and shopping. Owner is a Georgia licensee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 117 Summer Brooke have any available units?
117 Summer Brooke doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 117 Summer Brooke have?
Some of 117 Summer Brooke's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Summer Brooke currently offering any rent specials?
117 Summer Brooke is not currently offering any rent specials.