117 Summer Brooke

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2400 sq. ft. of living space. LVT & ceramic tile flooring throughout. Master has two closets and private bath with separate garden tub and shower. Open family room floor plan with large stone fireplace. Finished basement perfect for in-law or teen suite. Large fenced back yard. Located in desirable Starrs Mill school district. Next to cart path for quick access to anywhere you want to go. Close to recreation and shopping. Owner is a Georgia licensee.