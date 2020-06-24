All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated May 1 2019 at 5:43 AM

117 Summer Brooke

117 Summer Brooke · No Longer Available
Location

117 Summer Brooke, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2400 sq. ft. of living space. LVT & ceramic tile flooring throughout. Master has two closets and private bath with separate garden tub and shower. Open family room floor plan with large stone fireplace. Finished basement perfect for in-law or teen suite. Large fenced back yard. Located in desirable Starrs Mill school district. Next to cart path for quick access to anywhere you want to go. Close to recreation and shopping. Owner is a Georgia licensee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Summer Brooke have any available units?
117 Summer Brooke doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 117 Summer Brooke have?
Some of 117 Summer Brooke's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Summer Brooke currently offering any rent specials?
117 Summer Brooke is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Summer Brooke pet-friendly?
No, 117 Summer Brooke is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 117 Summer Brooke offer parking?
Yes, 117 Summer Brooke offers parking.
Does 117 Summer Brooke have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Summer Brooke does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Summer Brooke have a pool?
No, 117 Summer Brooke does not have a pool.
Does 117 Summer Brooke have accessible units?
No, 117 Summer Brooke does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Summer Brooke have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Summer Brooke has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Summer Brooke have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Summer Brooke does not have units with air conditioning.
