117 Stamford Ave

Beautiful new home located in new subdivision in Peachtree City! Gorgeous three bedroom home. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Living room featuring a stone stacked fireplace that extends from floor to ceiling. Owner's suite welcomes a large walk-in closet, marble his and her vanities. Two other bedrooms share a full size bathroom with shower and tub. Laundry room located off owners suite. Back yard features a covered patio. This home for sure is a must see!
No Pets Allowed
