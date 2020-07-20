All apartments in Peachtree City
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
117 Stamford Ave
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:23 AM

117 Stamford Ave

117 Stamford Ave · No Longer Available
Location

117 Stamford Ave, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 06/01/19 Beautiful, New Home in Peachtree City! - Property Id: 109497

Beautiful new home located in new subdivision in Peachtree City! Gorgeous three bedroom home. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Living room featuring a stone stacked fireplace that extends from floor to ceiling. Owner's suite welcomes a large walk-in closet, marble his and her vanities. Two other bedrooms share a full size bathroom with shower and tub. Laundry room located off owners suite. Back yard features a covered patio. This home for sure is a must see!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109497
Property Id 109497

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4888926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Stamford Ave have any available units?
117 Stamford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 117 Stamford Ave have?
Some of 117 Stamford Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Stamford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
117 Stamford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Stamford Ave pet-friendly?
No, 117 Stamford Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 117 Stamford Ave offer parking?
No, 117 Stamford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 117 Stamford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Stamford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Stamford Ave have a pool?
No, 117 Stamford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 117 Stamford Ave have accessible units?
No, 117 Stamford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Stamford Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Stamford Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Stamford Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Stamford Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
