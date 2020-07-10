All apartments in Peachtree City
116 Doubletrace Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

116 Doubletrace Ln

116 Doubletrace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

116 Doubletrace Lane, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
internet access
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
internet access
This Perfectly Pretty home in Peachtree City comes fully furnished with high end finishes. Owners are in the film industry and saw a need for professionals like themselves that needed a comfortably furnished home to relax in comfort while they are here in the Fayette County area. All utilities are included as well as internet and Flat Screen TV. Lawn Service is also provided, ready for immediate move in! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Office, laundry room with washer and dryer, single garage and private back yard for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Doubletrace Ln have any available units?
116 Doubletrace Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 116 Doubletrace Ln have?
Some of 116 Doubletrace Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Doubletrace Ln currently offering any rent specials?
116 Doubletrace Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Doubletrace Ln pet-friendly?
No, 116 Doubletrace Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 116 Doubletrace Ln offer parking?
Yes, 116 Doubletrace Ln offers parking.
Does 116 Doubletrace Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Doubletrace Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Doubletrace Ln have a pool?
No, 116 Doubletrace Ln does not have a pool.
Does 116 Doubletrace Ln have accessible units?
No, 116 Doubletrace Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Doubletrace Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Doubletrace Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Doubletrace Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Doubletrace Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

