116 Doubletrace Ln

This Perfectly Pretty home in Peachtree City comes fully furnished with high end finishes. Owners are in the film industry and saw a need for professionals like themselves that needed a comfortably furnished home to relax in comfort while they are here in the Fayette County area. All utilities are included as well as internet and Flat Screen TV. Lawn Service is also provided, ready for immediate move in! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Office, laundry room with washer and dryer, single garage and private back yard for entertaining.