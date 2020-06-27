115 Kings Ridge Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage playground ice maker carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Move-In Ready 4br 2.5ba on a full BSMT located in the heart of Peachtree City! TOP FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOLS (McIntosh High). Brand New LVT Flooring throughout, NO Carpet * Freshly Painted All Neutral Colors throughout * 2 Car Garage * Plenty of room for your large family with a separate living room, great room and separate dining room * New Gas Range & Refrigerator! Park/Playground Near By * CART PATHS GALORE * Walk To Shopping & Restaurants. 5th Room in Basement, could be used as a potential bedroom. LEASE PURCHASE & For SALE! Owner speaks Spanish.