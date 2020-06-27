All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 115 Kings Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
115 Kings Ridge Dr
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:54 PM

115 Kings Ridge Dr

115 Kings Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

115 Kings Ridge Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
ice maker
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Move-In Ready 4br 2.5ba on a full BSMT located in the heart of Peachtree City! TOP FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOLS (McIntosh High). Brand New LVT Flooring throughout, NO Carpet * Freshly Painted All Neutral Colors throughout * 2 Car Garage * Plenty of room for your large family with a separate living room, great room and separate dining room * New Gas Range & Refrigerator! Park/Playground Near By * CART PATHS GALORE * Walk To Shopping & Restaurants. 5th Room in Basement, could be used as a potential bedroom. LEASE PURCHASE & For SALE! Owner speaks Spanish.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Kings Ridge Dr have any available units?
115 Kings Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 115 Kings Ridge Dr have?
Some of 115 Kings Ridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Kings Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
115 Kings Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Kings Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 115 Kings Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 115 Kings Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 115 Kings Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 115 Kings Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Kings Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Kings Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 115 Kings Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 115 Kings Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 115 Kings Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Kings Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Kings Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Kings Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Kings Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University