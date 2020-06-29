112 Morallion Hills

Amenities

Large and Spacious Executive 3 Bedroom Home located in the sought after Braelinn, Rising Starr, Starrs Mill school districts is available for lease. The home is located directly in the middle of the eighth fairway of Braelinn Golf Course. This home is larger than most three bedroom homes located in the same Morallion Hills subdivision. The master bedroom is located on the main floor and the home has a large two car garage. The home has large windows that really brighten the home and you will enjoy the large patio as you watch golfers hitting their second shot on the golf course. The home is located in Peachtree City that has over 100 miles of golf cart paths throughout the city. The home is convenient to shopping and Pinewood Studios.