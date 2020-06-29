110 Perch Pt

Amenities

Heart of PTC, 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on a cul-de-sac lot. Solid surface floors throughout, updated kitchen and baths, & appliances. Fresh paint throughout! Two car garage and large backyard! As you enter this home you will find a den/formal living room, a formal dining room, beautifully appointed kitchen, family room, and half bath. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms and two full baths. The master suite has a private bath and a walk-in closet. Location is second to none; walking distance to schools, parks, and easy access to Lake Peachtree.