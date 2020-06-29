All apartments in Peachtree City
110 Perch Pt

110 Perch Point · No Longer Available
Location

110 Perch Point, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Heart of PTC, 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on a cul-de-sac lot. Solid surface floors throughout, updated kitchen and baths, & appliances. Fresh paint throughout! Two car garage and large backyard! As you enter this home you will find a den/formal living room, a formal dining room, beautifully appointed kitchen, family room, and half bath. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms and two full baths. The master suite has a private bath and a walk-in closet. Location is second to none; walking distance to schools, parks, and easy access to Lake Peachtree.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Perch Pt have any available units?
110 Perch Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
Is 110 Perch Pt currently offering any rent specials?
110 Perch Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Perch Pt pet-friendly?
No, 110 Perch Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 110 Perch Pt offer parking?
Yes, 110 Perch Pt offers parking.
Does 110 Perch Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Perch Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Perch Pt have a pool?
No, 110 Perch Pt does not have a pool.
Does 110 Perch Pt have accessible units?
No, 110 Perch Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Perch Pt have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Perch Pt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Perch Pt have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Perch Pt does not have units with air conditioning.
