107 Rubicon

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range oven

Avail approx Aug 5th. Agents please make next day appointment with tenant as house is occupied (texting is best) Nice well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with vaulted LR/DR combo, stone fireplace + eat in kitchen with range & DW included. Wonderful sunroom off back overlooking the large private & peaceful backyard. Also has a 2 car garage with auto opener. Property is in an excellent area with some of the best schools around (Braelinn, Rising Star & Starrs Mill) and is easily accessible to shopping & restaurants by cart path or drive.