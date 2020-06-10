All apartments in Peachtree City
Find more places like 107 Rubicon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree City, GA
/
107 Rubicon
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

107 Rubicon

107 Rubicon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

107 Rubicon Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Avail approx Aug 5th. Agents please make next day appointment with tenant as house is occupied (texting is best) Nice well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with vaulted LR/DR combo, stone fireplace + eat in kitchen with range & DW included. Wonderful sunroom off back overlooking the large private & peaceful backyard. Also has a 2 car garage with auto opener. Property is in an excellent area with some of the best schools around (Braelinn, Rising Star & Starrs Mill) and is easily accessible to shopping & restaurants by cart path or drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Rubicon have any available units?
107 Rubicon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 107 Rubicon have?
Some of 107 Rubicon's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Rubicon currently offering any rent specials?
107 Rubicon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Rubicon pet-friendly?
No, 107 Rubicon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 107 Rubicon offer parking?
Yes, 107 Rubicon offers parking.
Does 107 Rubicon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Rubicon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Rubicon have a pool?
No, 107 Rubicon does not have a pool.
Does 107 Rubicon have accessible units?
No, 107 Rubicon does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Rubicon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Rubicon has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Rubicon have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Rubicon does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with Gym
Peachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GA
Acworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University