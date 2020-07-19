105 Dogwood Ct

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Welcome to a beautifully remodeled and professionally furnished and decorated home 100% move-in ready! This executive home is in the heart of Peachtree City with quick access to the Flat Creek Golf Course, shopping, dining, Lake Peachtree, and a variety of parks and recreational facilities. The home is fully furnished, decorated, and equipped to executive standards with 4k flat screens, a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, and premium cable and high-speed internet. The floor plan is open and spacious with exposed beams and a sun-room that feels like being in a tree-house! There is a finished basement with an additional kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, den, and bonus room. Rent rate quoted includes utilities, lawn care, and services.