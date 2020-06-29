104 Bowfin Bay

Amenities
Wonderful 4 bedroom home with an in-ground pool in sought after PTC location. Just steps away or a short golf cart ride to some of Peachtree City's best amenities. Close to The Fred Amphitheater, Lake Peachtree, shopping & excellent award winning schools! Lovely home with guest bedroom & full bath on main level (perfect for an in-law suite) plus 3 additional bedrooms & 2 baths up. Master suite offers a remodeled bath with large custom tiled shower & walk-in closet. 2 additional good sized bedrooms upstairs - both with ceiling fans. Lots of room for everyone on the main with a separate LR or office, family room with fireplace, formal DR plus a nice eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances (incl ref, built-in micro, range & DW) & tile counters & backsplash. Hardwood laminate flooring throughout entire main level. Convenient extra storage in 2 car garage & under stairwell plus linen closet. Large backyard with in-ground pool is completely fenced & also includes a storage shed. And pool upkeep is included with the rent! Home is available now - please call office to see today!