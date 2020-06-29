All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:48 PM

104 Bowfin Bay

104 Bowfin Bay · No Longer Available
Location

104 Bowfin Bay, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Wonderful 4 bedroom home with an in-ground pool in sought after PTC location. Just steps away or a short golf cart ride to some of Peachtree City's best amenities. Close to The Fred Amphitheater, Lake Peachtree, shopping & excellent award winning schools! Lovely home with guest bedroom & full bath on main level (perfect for an in-law suite) plus 3 additional bedrooms & 2 baths up. Master suite offers a remodeled bath with large custom tiled shower & walk-in closet. 2 additional good sized bedrooms upstairs - both with ceiling fans. Lots of room for everyone on the main with a separate LR or office, family room with fireplace, formal DR plus a nice eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances (incl ref, built-in micro, range & DW) & tile counters & backsplash. Hardwood laminate flooring throughout entire main level. Convenient extra storage in 2 car garage & under stairwell plus linen closet. Large backyard with in-ground pool is completely fenced & also includes a storage shed. And pool upkeep is included with the rent! Home is available now - please call office to see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Bowfin Bay have any available units?
104 Bowfin Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 104 Bowfin Bay have?
Some of 104 Bowfin Bay's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Bowfin Bay currently offering any rent specials?
104 Bowfin Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Bowfin Bay pet-friendly?
No, 104 Bowfin Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 104 Bowfin Bay offer parking?
Yes, 104 Bowfin Bay offers parking.
Does 104 Bowfin Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Bowfin Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Bowfin Bay have a pool?
Yes, 104 Bowfin Bay has a pool.
Does 104 Bowfin Bay have accessible units?
No, 104 Bowfin Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Bowfin Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Bowfin Bay has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Bowfin Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Bowfin Bay does not have units with air conditioning.
