103 Kirton Turn

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

We are pleased to offer this stunning 4 bed 2-1/2 bath Georgian style family home in excellent Everhill Subdivision - Oak Grove/Rising Starr/Starr's Mill school district. Renovated kitchen w/refinished cabinets, granite counter top, new stainless appliances, new sink, new floor and new lighting fixtures. Family room w/ fire place, breakfast, formal dining room,and huge bonus room with vaulted ceiling. Hardwood floors on the main and new carpet in bedrooms and stairs. New floor in bathrooms. Granite vanity in master bathroom. Spacious rooms and huge laundry room. Fresh interior paints. Unfinished basement is perfect for storage or golf cart garage. Nice yard with plenty of room for outdoor entertaining. Prefer no pets. Call agent for showing.