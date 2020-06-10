All apartments in Peachtree City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

103 Kirton Turn · No Longer Available
Location

103 Kirton Turn, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
on-site laundry
parking
garage
We are pleased to offer this stunning 4 bed 2-1/2 bath Georgian style family home in excellent Everhill Subdivision - Oak Grove/Rising Starr/Starr's Mill school district. Renovated kitchen w/refinished cabinets, granite counter top, new stainless appliances, new sink, new floor and new lighting fixtures. Family room w/ fire place, breakfast, formal dining room,and huge bonus room with vaulted ceiling. Hardwood floors on the main and new carpet in bedrooms and stairs. New floor in bathrooms. Granite vanity in master bathroom. Spacious rooms and huge laundry room. Fresh interior paints. Unfinished basement is perfect for storage or golf cart garage. Nice yard with plenty of room for outdoor entertaining. Prefer no pets. Call agent for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Kirton Turn have any available units?
103 Kirton Turn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 103 Kirton Turn have?
Some of 103 Kirton Turn's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Kirton Turn currently offering any rent specials?
103 Kirton Turn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Kirton Turn pet-friendly?
No, 103 Kirton Turn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 103 Kirton Turn offer parking?
Yes, 103 Kirton Turn does offer parking.
Does 103 Kirton Turn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Kirton Turn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Kirton Turn have a pool?
No, 103 Kirton Turn does not have a pool.
Does 103 Kirton Turn have accessible units?
No, 103 Kirton Turn does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Kirton Turn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Kirton Turn has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Kirton Turn have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Kirton Turn does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

