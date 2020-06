Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful furnished executive rental located in The Manor at Centennial. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Master on main with dual closets. Upgraded kitchen with large island, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets. Sunroom off the kitchen with fireplace and lots of sunlight. Finished basement with bedroom, bathroom and family room. $5,900/monthly plus up to $250 utilities paid. MUST SEE!