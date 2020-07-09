1003 Lexington Village.

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher hot tub fireplace media room ice maker

Luxury Executive Rental in Peachtree City! Completely furnished! Owner will contribute $200 /mo toward utilities. Voted best place in the nation to live! Turn key, just bring your clothes! In the pulse of Peachtree City, seconds from Shopping, Restaurants. Decor is a beautiful relaxing spa feel, including separated media room! Prime location with prime conveniences. Granite, tile and hardwoods...Better than a 5 star Hotel! Whole house wooden shutters. Don't miss this opportunity it will go quick! Great for the entertainment industry, transfers, relocations or just someone enjoying what our town has to offer! 110 miles of golf cart paths to go anywhere in the city.