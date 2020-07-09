All apartments in Peachtree City
Location

1003 Lexington Circle, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
media room
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
media room
Luxury Executive Rental in Peachtree City! Completely furnished! Owner will contribute $200 /mo toward utilities. Voted best place in the nation to live! Turn key, just bring your clothes! In the pulse of Peachtree City, seconds from Shopping, Restaurants. Decor is a beautiful relaxing spa feel, including separated media room! Prime location with prime conveniences. Granite, tile and hardwoods...Better than a 5 star Hotel! Whole house wooden shutters. Don't miss this opportunity it will go quick! Great for the entertainment industry, transfers, relocations or just someone enjoying what our town has to offer! 110 miles of golf cart paths to go anywhere in the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1003 Lexington Village have any available units?
1003 Lexington Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 1003 Lexington Village have?
Some of 1003 Lexington Village's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Lexington Village currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Lexington Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Lexington Village pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Lexington Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 1003 Lexington Village offer parking?
No, 1003 Lexington Village does not offer parking.
Does 1003 Lexington Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Lexington Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Lexington Village have a pool?
No, 1003 Lexington Village does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Lexington Village have accessible units?
No, 1003 Lexington Village does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Lexington Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 Lexington Village has units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Lexington Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 Lexington Village does not have units with air conditioning.

