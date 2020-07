100 Meadow Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

>>WALK TO SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS OR DRIVE YOUR OWN GOLF CART! THIS HOME IS SPOTLESS AND WELL CARED FOR and JUST PAINTED THROUGH OUT (new pics coming soon). GREAT CORNER LOT WITH FENCED IN BACK YARD, NEW SOD AND SCREEN IN PORCH IN FRONT. THREE BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN FLOOR, CARPET ON THE 2ND. TWO CAR GARAGE . INCLUDED IN RENTAL FEE, WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR . ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL YARD, AND AWARD WINNING McINTOSH SCHOOL DISTRICT. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE WITH QUALIFIED APPLICANT.