Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1143 VISTAVIA Circle

1143 Vistavia Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1143 Vistavia Circle, North Druid Hills, GA 30033
Mason Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Recent total renovation with spacious open living areas and large windows, situated on a quiet cul-de-sac near Emory/CDC, 1 block from 29 acre park! Not your typical rental - impeccable condition w/ high-end finishes and hardwoods throughout. Gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances - over-sized fridge, double ovens, and large granite counters open to huge combined social space - incl. dining, living, and sunroom. Large private master suite - luxurious spa-like bath, walk-in closet. and walk-out to back deck. Beautiful private yard. Rent incl. pest control and yard care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 VISTAVIA Circle have any available units?
1143 VISTAVIA Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1143 VISTAVIA Circle have?
Some of 1143 VISTAVIA Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 VISTAVIA Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1143 VISTAVIA Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 VISTAVIA Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1143 VISTAVIA Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1143 VISTAVIA Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1143 VISTAVIA Circle offers parking.
Does 1143 VISTAVIA Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1143 VISTAVIA Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 VISTAVIA Circle have a pool?
No, 1143 VISTAVIA Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1143 VISTAVIA Circle have accessible units?
No, 1143 VISTAVIA Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 VISTAVIA Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1143 VISTAVIA Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1143 VISTAVIA Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1143 VISTAVIA Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
