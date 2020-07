Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Spacious 2BR/2BA condo with walk out balcony in the heart of Emory! Mint condition home with large living room/dining room. Light-filled living room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms and large bath with walk in closet. Fresh paint, new hot water tank, new HVAC, and great closet space throughout. Laundry (washer/dryer included) and designated off-street parking. Charming community in the middle of one of Atlanta's most desirable neighborhoods. Walk to everything! Second story home.