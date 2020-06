Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming and updated rental opportunity for you close to Downtown Decatur, Emory and lots of shopping conveniences! Immaculate shape with wonderful indoor and outdoor living. Nice master suite is wonderful private oasis. Amazing screened porch will be loved year-round with the fenced back yard. Great storage, too! Come check it out! Landlord open to shorter lease term with monthly rent increase.