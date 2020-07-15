All apartments in North Decatur
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:24 PM

1953 Golden Gate Lane

1953 Golden Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1953 Golden Gate Lane, North Decatur, GA 30033
Toco Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
$400 off first month's rent! Gorgeous, brand new, LUXURY townhouse in up-and-coming mixed use community in PRIME North Decatur Location.SPACIOUS living areas with open plan from the kitchen to the living room. Private bedroom on the main level with additional guest parking only steps away! Gorgeous pool area, tennis courts, playground and dog parks in the neighborhood. Amenity Completion by the end of 2018. Close to to Emory University and CDC. Surrounded by retail shopping, parks, and more. Top Rated School District. I-85 and I-285 Highway Access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1953 Golden Gate Lane have any available units?
1953 Golden Gate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1953 Golden Gate Lane have?
Some of 1953 Golden Gate Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1953 Golden Gate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1953 Golden Gate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 Golden Gate Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1953 Golden Gate Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1953 Golden Gate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1953 Golden Gate Lane offers parking.
Does 1953 Golden Gate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1953 Golden Gate Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 Golden Gate Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1953 Golden Gate Lane has a pool.
Does 1953 Golden Gate Lane have accessible units?
No, 1953 Golden Gate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 Golden Gate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1953 Golden Gate Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1953 Golden Gate Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1953 Golden Gate Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
