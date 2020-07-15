1953 Golden Gate Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly tennis court

$400 off first month's rent! Gorgeous, brand new, LUXURY townhouse in up-and-coming mixed use community in PRIME North Decatur Location.SPACIOUS living areas with open plan from the kitchen to the living room. Private bedroom on the main level with additional guest parking only steps away! Gorgeous pool area, tennis courts, playground and dog parks in the neighborhood. Amenity Completion by the end of 2018. Close to to Emory University and CDC. Surrounded by retail shopping, parks, and more. Top Rated School District. I-85 and I-285 Highway Access.