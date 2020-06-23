1168 Ivy Court

Amenities

Don't miss this beautiful, fully renovated mid-century home. Brand new kitchen w/ quartz countertops, stainless appliances & white craftsman cabinets. Master bedroom w/ new master bath and two closets. All the floors have been refinished, entire home has been repainted & the light fixtures and windows are new. In addition, a new enormous laundry room which can also serve as mud room & for storage has been added. The back yard is large & fenced w/ beautiful landscaping. Home sits on quiet cul-de-sac minutes from downtown Decatur w/ easy access to I-285, CDC & Emory.