Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:56 PM

1168 Ivy Court

1168 Ivy Court · No Longer Available
Location

1168 Ivy Court, North Decatur, GA 30033
North Druid Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Don't miss this beautiful, fully renovated mid-century home. Brand new kitchen w/ quartz countertops, stainless appliances & white craftsman cabinets. Master bedroom w/ new master bath and two closets. All the floors have been refinished, entire home has been repainted & the light fixtures and windows are new. In addition, a new enormous laundry room which can also serve as mud room & for storage has been added. The back yard is large & fenced w/ beautiful landscaping. Home sits on quiet cul-de-sac minutes from downtown Decatur w/ easy access to I-285, CDC & Emory.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1168 Ivy Court have any available units?
1168 Ivy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1168 Ivy Court have?
Some of 1168 Ivy Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1168 Ivy Court currently offering any rent specials?
1168 Ivy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1168 Ivy Court pet-friendly?
No, 1168 Ivy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 1168 Ivy Court offer parking?
No, 1168 Ivy Court does not offer parking.
Does 1168 Ivy Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1168 Ivy Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1168 Ivy Court have a pool?
No, 1168 Ivy Court does not have a pool.
Does 1168 Ivy Court have accessible units?
No, 1168 Ivy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1168 Ivy Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1168 Ivy Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1168 Ivy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1168 Ivy Court does not have units with air conditioning.
