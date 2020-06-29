All apartments in North Decatur
1156 Millennium Park Drive

1156 Millennium Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

1156 Millennium Park Road, North Decatur, GA 30033
Toco Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
media room
BRAND NEW & move in ready. Beautifully appointed w/gleaming hardwoods in main living with open concept.Gigantic island for casual dining. Light and bright rooms.Large great room w/office area tucked out of the way.Chef's kitchen, enormous amounts of cabinets with lots of working counter space.Large owner's suites upstairs w/2 nice sized secondary bedrooms,entry level boasts a large flexible bedroom/media room/craft room,full bath.Large deck to enjoy entertaining.Unmatched location to Emory, Decatur, Midtown, 85 & 285.Walk to restaurants, shopping.Marta just steps away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 Millennium Park Drive have any available units?
1156 Millennium Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 1156 Millennium Park Drive have?
Some of 1156 Millennium Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 Millennium Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1156 Millennium Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 Millennium Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1156 Millennium Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 1156 Millennium Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1156 Millennium Park Drive offers parking.
Does 1156 Millennium Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1156 Millennium Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 Millennium Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1156 Millennium Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1156 Millennium Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1156 Millennium Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 Millennium Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1156 Millennium Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1156 Millennium Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1156 Millennium Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
