1156 Millennium Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking media room

BRAND NEW & move in ready. Beautifully appointed w/gleaming hardwoods in main living with open concept.Gigantic island for casual dining. Light and bright rooms.Large great room w/office area tucked out of the way.Chef's kitchen, enormous amounts of cabinets with lots of working counter space.Large owner's suites upstairs w/2 nice sized secondary bedrooms,entry level boasts a large flexible bedroom/media room/craft room,full bath.Large deck to enjoy entertaining.Unmatched location to Emory, Decatur, Midtown, 85 & 285.Walk to restaurants, shopping.Marta just steps away.