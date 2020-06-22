All apartments in Norcross
5934 Redwine Street
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM

5934 Redwine Street

5934 Redwine St · No Longer Available
Location

5934 Redwine St, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning Executive Townhome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5934 Redwine Street have any available units?
5934 Redwine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
Is 5934 Redwine Street currently offering any rent specials?
5934 Redwine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5934 Redwine Street pet-friendly?
No, 5934 Redwine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 5934 Redwine Street offer parking?
Yes, 5934 Redwine Street does offer parking.
Does 5934 Redwine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5934 Redwine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5934 Redwine Street have a pool?
No, 5934 Redwine Street does not have a pool.
Does 5934 Redwine Street have accessible units?
No, 5934 Redwine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5934 Redwine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5934 Redwine Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5934 Redwine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5934 Redwine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
