107 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norcross, GA

9 Units Available
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
946 sqft
Quiet, residential living and spacious apartments off Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Dog park and playground with pool, gym, tennis court, racquetball court, and volleyball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and extra storage.
29 Units Available
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1021 sqft
The recently-renovated units in this community feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community features include yoga studio, game room and pool. Located near I-85. Shopping, dining and entertainment venues abound.
23 Units Available
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1065 sqft
Close to dining and shopping options, including Ike Cafe and Grill and Frontera Tex-Mex Grill. Luxury community is pet-friendly and has pool, volleyball court and gym. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and ice maker.
11 Units Available
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1210 sqft
Spring Lake Apartments in Norcross combine sophisticated styling with a country feel. Apartments have large windows, spacious floor plans, modern upgrades and high ceilings. Complex is pet-friendly and near I-85 and downtown Norcross.
23 Units Available
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$990
1091 sqft
Located on Cadence Lake perfect for fishing or canoeing. Lush landscaping surrounds your new home, which features amenities such as microwaves, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Pool with BBQ area and playground.
15 Units Available
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
988 sqft
Residents stay in shape at the tennis court and swimming pool. Located near beautiful creeks, this community offers easy access to I-85 and 285. Units feature balconies or patios, walk in closets and washer/dryer hookup.
16 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1061 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
9 Units Available
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1158 sqft
Only the North Fork Peachtree Creek separates this property from I-85, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all easily accessible. Community features pool, tennis court and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
23 Units Available
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1169 sqft
Welcome to Gwinnett Pointe Apartments in Norcross GA! Lifestyle of a resort is in your future with us.
21 Units Available
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1057 sqft
Looking for Apartments in Gwinnett County, GA, Look no Further than Arbor Mill Apartment Homes! Located Close to the City, while Nestled in Tranquility.
49 Units Available
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
937 sqft
On the banks of the Chattahoochee River. This premier community offers easy access to I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature a washer and dryer, granite-style countertops, and ample closets. On-site fitness, pools, and sports court.
32 Units Available
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1222 sqft
Luxury units with granite counters, dishwasher and W/D hookup. The community features parking, tennis court and pool. Situated in Norcross, GA near shops and dining of US Highway 141.
11 Units Available
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
937 sqft
Welcome to Vida Apartments by ARIUM - an apartment community located in the heart of Norcross and right off Jimmy Carter Blvd. Minutes from downtown, walking distance from shopping and restaurants, minutes form Gwinnett Transit.
63 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
4 Units Available
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Welcome to Legacy At Norcross Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Norcross, our apartment homes offers a tranquil setting in a quiet, charming community. Legacy at Norcross offers spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with four unique floor plans.
7 Units Available
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
A short from Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Graves Road. Apartments include a patio or balcony, a fully equipped kitchen and hardwood floors. Stylish community includes a pool, a clubhouse and a gym.
Contact for Availability
The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1050 sqft
Welcome to a taste of how life could be! The Grove at Stonebrook is a desirable community with a quaint, small-town atmosphere.

1 Unit Available
1018 Summer Pl
1018 Summer Place Northwest, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1214 sqft
1018 Summer Place Norcross GA 30071 **RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH, LANDSCAPING & AMENITIES** **NO PETS** HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY Availability: 7/1/2020 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Norcross
13 Units Available
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1008 sqft
The Columns at Peachtree Corners is conveniently located in Norcross with easy access to both I-85 and I-285.
36 Units Available
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1283 sqft
Nestled in a majestic, lush, 42 acre North Georgia Forest environment, Bridgewater offers a unique combination of rural beauty and urban convenience.
38 Units Available
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1215 sqft
Located minutes away from I-85 and top-rated Gwinnett County Schools, our apartments in Norcross, GA offer Duluth living at your doorstep.
22 Units Available
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
950 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and air-conditioning. Laundry and parking available. Pet friendly. Tenants can enjoy swimming and tennis on site. Just 20 miles north of downtown Atlanta.
15 Units Available
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1213 sqft
The perfect pad in Peachtree Corners, close to Interstate 85 and Georgia State Route 400. Billiards room, tennis court, private swimming pool and fold laundry service. Units come with oversized kitchens and wood-burning fireplaces.
32 Units Available
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1382 sqft
Located in a wondrous pine forest setting, The Domain at Holcomb Bridge in Norcross, GA is a recently renovated residential community situated close to the I-285 offering hardwood floor luxury with on-site gym and BBQ/grill.

June 2020 Norcross Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norcross Rent Report. Norcross rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norcross rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Norcross rents declined significantly over the past month

Norcross rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Norcross stand at $1,186 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,369 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Norcross' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Norcross over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Norcross rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Norcross, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Norcross is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Norcross' median two-bedroom rent of $1,369 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% decline in Norcross.
    • While rents in Norcross fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Norcross than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Norcross.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

