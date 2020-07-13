Apartment List
/
GA
/
norcross
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 PM

66 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Norcross, GA

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
13 Units Available
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1387 sqft
Quiet, residential living and spacious apartments off Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Dog park and playground with pool, gym, tennis court, racquetball court, and volleyball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$898
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Lake Apartments in Norcross combine sophisticated styling with a country feel. Apartments have large windows, spacious floor plans, modern upgrades and high ceilings. Complex is pet-friendly and near I-85 and downtown Norcross.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
20 Units Available
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$864
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1057 sqft
Looking for Apartments in Gwinnett County, GA, Look no Further than Arbor Mill Apartment Homes! Located Close to the City, while Nestled in Tranquility.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
13 Units Available
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$859
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1285 sqft
Luxury community has features like children's play area, communal grill and fitness center. Residents live in units with fireplaces, laundry hookups and patios or balconies. Located conveniently in Norcross, by Bromolow Creek.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
22 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$963
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
10 Units Available
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$864
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1250 sqft
Welcome to Vida Apartments by ARIUM - an apartment community located in the heart of Norcross and right off Jimmy Carter Blvd. Minutes from downtown, walking distance from shopping and restaurants, minutes form Gwinnett Transit.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
23 Units Available
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
Welcome to Gwinnett Pointe Apartments in Norcross GA! Lifestyle of a resort is in your future with us.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
27 Units Available
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1355 sqft
Located on Cadence Lake perfect for fishing or canoeing. Lush landscaping surrounds your new home, which features amenities such as microwaves, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Pool with BBQ area and playground.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
31 Units Available
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$959
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1471 sqft
Luxury units with granite counters, dishwasher and W/D hookup. The community features parking, tennis court and pool. Situated in Norcross, GA near shops and dining of US Highway 141.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$949
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
988 sqft
Residents stay in shape at the tennis court and swimming pool. Located near beautiful creeks, this community offers easy access to I-85 and 285. Units feature balconies or patios, walk in closets and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
9 Units Available
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$923
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
A short from Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Graves Road. Apartments include a patio or balcony, a fully equipped kitchen and hardwood floors. Stylish community includes a pool, a clubhouse and a gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$986
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1050 sqft
Welcome to a taste of how life could be! The Grove at Stonebrook is a desirable community with a quaint, small-town atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The recently-renovated units in this community feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community features include yoga studio, game room and pool. Located near I-85. Shopping, dining and entertainment venues abound.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$993
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On the banks of the Chattahoochee River. This premier community offers easy access to I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature a washer and dryer, granite-style countertops, and ample closets. On-site fitness, pools, and sports court.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5618 Executive Way
5618 Executive Way, Norcross, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1280 sqft
5618 Executive Way Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!! 3 BED/2 BATH IN NORCROSS!! HURRY, WON'T LAST LONG - Cozy 3 Bed / 2 Bath in the Norcross area! Spacious living room with a brick fireplace.Seperate dinning room that leads off the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Norcross
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
22 Units Available
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
950 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and air-conditioning. Laundry and parking available. Pet friendly. Tenants can enjoy swimming and tennis on site. Just 20 miles north of downtown Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
15 Units Available
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
Studio
$939
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1213 sqft
The perfect pad in Peachtree Corners, close to Interstate 85 and Georgia State Route 400. Billiards room, tennis court, private swimming pool and fold laundry service. Units come with oversized kitchens and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1008 sqft
The Columns at Peachtree Corners is conveniently located in Norcross with easy access to both I-85 and I-285.
Results within 5 miles of Norcross
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
21 Units Available
Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1416 sqft
The Columns at Club Drive is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely north Atlanta. Carefully designed for comfort, style and convenience.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
16 Units Available
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1204 sqft
Barrington Hills is a beautiful community nestled in a convenient location in Peachtree Corners that offers something for everyone.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$873
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1068 sqft
Located near I-85, this community is located near Gwinnett Place Mall and a variety of shopping and entertainment options. Units have vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
36 Units Available
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA
Studio
$795
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1187 sqft
Luxury apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy a car wash area, clubhouse, tennis court, and pool. Prime location close to restaurants and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, smoke-free units near Mall Corners Shopping Center and I-85. Apartments feature spacious walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pet-friendly community with playground and media room.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
29 Units Available
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
Studio
$900
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1240 sqft
Conveniently situated within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments have washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants have access to a BBQ grill, tennis court, and parking.

July 2020 Norcross Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Norcross Rent Report. Norcross rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norcross rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Norcross Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Norcross Rent Report. Norcross rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norcross rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Norcross rents increased slightly over the past month

Norcross rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Norcross stand at $1,188 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,372 for a two-bedroom. Norcross' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Norcross over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents grew 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Norcross

    As rents have fallen moderately in Norcross, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Norcross is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Norcross' median two-bedroom rent of $1,372 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Norcross fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Norcross than most large cities. For example, Columbus has a median 2BR rent of $782, where Norcross is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Norcross 1 BedroomsNorcross 2 BedroomsNorcross 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorcross 3 BedroomsNorcross Accessible ApartmentsNorcross Apartments under $1,000Norcross Apartments under $900
    Norcross Apartments with BalconyNorcross Apartments with GarageNorcross Apartments with GymNorcross Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorcross Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorcross Apartments with Parking
    Norcross Apartments with PoolNorcross Apartments with Washer-DryerNorcross Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorcross Furnished ApartmentsNorcross Pet Friendly PlacesNorcross Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
    Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA
    Chamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
    University of GeorgiaLife University
    Morehouse College