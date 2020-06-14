284 Apartments for rent in Norcross, GA with gym

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
23 Units Available
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1333 sqft
Located on Cadence Lake perfect for fishing or canoeing. Lush landscaping surrounds your new home, which features amenities such as microwaves, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Pool with BBQ area and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
62 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,360
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1387 sqft
Quiet, residential living and spacious apartments off Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Dog park and playground with pool, gym, tennis court, racquetball court, and volleyball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and extra storage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
45 Units Available
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$773
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
On the banks of the Chattahoochee River. This premier community offers easy access to I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature a washer and dryer, granite-style countertops, and ample closets. On-site fitness, pools, and sports court.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1057 sqft
Looking for Apartments in Gwinnett County, GA, Look no Further than Arbor Mill Apartment Homes! Located Close to the City, while Nestled in Tranquility.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1250 sqft
Welcome to Vida Apartments by ARIUM - an apartment community located in the heart of Norcross and right off Jimmy Carter Blvd. Minutes from downtown, walking distance from shopping and restaurants, minutes form Gwinnett Transit.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$907
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
1555 sqft
Only the North Fork Peachtree Creek separates this property from I-85, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all easily accessible. Community features pool, tennis court and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1351 sqft
Close to dining and shopping options, including Ike Cafe and Grill and Frontera Tex-Mex Grill. Luxury community is pet-friendly and has pool, volleyball court and gym. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and ice maker.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$820
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1127 sqft
The recently-renovated units in this community feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community features include yoga studio, game room and pool. Located near I-85. Shopping, dining and entertainment venues abound.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1440 sqft
Welcome to Gwinnett Pointe Apartments in Norcross GA! Lifestyle of a resort is in your future with us.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$894
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,133
1380 sqft
Spring Lake Apartments in Norcross combine sophisticated styling with a country feel. Apartments have large windows, spacious floor plans, modern upgrades and high ceilings. Complex is pet-friendly and near I-85 and downtown Norcross.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
19 Units Available
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
Studio
$879
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$949
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
988 sqft
Residents stay in shape at the tennis court and swimming pool. Located near beautiful creeks, this community offers easy access to I-85 and 285. Units feature balconies or patios, walk in closets and washer/dryer hookup.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
31 Units Available
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$874
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1471 sqft
Luxury units with granite counters, dishwasher and W/D hookup. The community features parking, tennis court and pool. Situated in Norcross, GA near shops and dining of US Highway 141.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
7 Units Available
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$883
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
A short from Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Graves Road. Apartments include a patio or balcony, a fully equipped kitchen and hardwood floors. Stylish community includes a pool, a clubhouse and a gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$874
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1050 sqft
Welcome to a taste of how life could be! The Grove at Stonebrook is a desirable community with a quaint, small-town atmosphere.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
5275 Reps Trce
5275 Reps Trace, Norcross, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1428 sqft
Perfect location... This townhouse is located in the heart of everything. It's in close proximity to Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Hwy 141, Holcomb Bridge, Buford Hwy, I-285, I-85, The Forum and so much more.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
47 Units Available
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,238
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1215 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cortland Peachtree Corners in Peachtree Corners. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1655 sqft
Nestled in a majestic, lush, 42 acre North Georgia Forest environment, Bridgewater offers a unique combination of rural beauty and urban convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
31 Units Available
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,236
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1559 sqft
Located minutes away from I-85 and top-rated Gwinnett County Schools, our apartments in Norcross, GA offer Duluth living at your doorstep.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
Studio
$910
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1008 sqft
The Columns at Peachtree Corners is conveniently located in Norcross with easy access to both I-85 and I-285.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
13 Units Available
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
Studio
$878
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$954
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1213 sqft
The perfect pad in Peachtree Corners, close to Interstate 85 and Georgia State Route 400. Billiards room, tennis court, private swimming pool and fold laundry service. Units come with oversized kitchens and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
32 Units Available
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1382 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,588
1597 sqft
Located in a wondrous pine forest setting, The Domain at Holcomb Bridge in Norcross, GA is a recently renovated residential community situated close to the I-285 offering hardwood floor luxury with on-site gym and BBQ/grill.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
20 Units Available
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
950 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and air-conditioning. Laundry and parking available. Pet friendly. Tenants can enjoy swimming and tennis on site. Just 20 miles north of downtown Atlanta.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Norcross, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Norcross renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

