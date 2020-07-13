135 Apartments for rent in Norcross, GA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
61 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,420
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$897
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Lake Apartments in Norcross combine sophisticated styling with a country feel. Apartments have large windows, spacious floor plans, modern upgrades and high ceilings. Complex is pet-friendly and near I-85 and downtown Norcross.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
27 Units Available
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1355 sqft
Located on Cadence Lake perfect for fishing or canoeing. Lush landscaping surrounds your new home, which features amenities such as microwaves, fireplaces and hardwood floors. Pool with BBQ area and playground.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
13 Units Available
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$859
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1285 sqft
Luxury community has features like children's play area, communal grill and fitness center. Residents live in units with fireplaces, laundry hookups and patios or balconies. Located conveniently in Norcross, by Bromolow Creek.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$883
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1387 sqft
Quiet, residential living and spacious apartments off Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Dog park and playground with pool, gym, tennis court, racquetball court, and volleyball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The recently-renovated units in this community feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community features include yoga studio, game room and pool. Located near I-85. Shopping, dining and entertainment venues abound.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to dining and shopping options, including Ike Cafe and Grill and Frontera Tex-Mex Grill. Luxury community is pet-friendly and has pool, volleyball court and gym. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and ice maker.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
Welcome to Gwinnett Pointe Apartments in Norcross GA! Lifestyle of a resort is in your future with us.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
20 Units Available
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$864
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1057 sqft
Looking for Apartments in Gwinnett County, GA, Look no Further than Arbor Mill Apartment Homes! Located Close to the City, while Nestled in Tranquility.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
22 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$963
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
$
70 Units Available
The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1436 sqft
The Brunswick is now leasing 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments on Lillian Webb Park in Downtown Norcross, Georgia.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1555 sqft
Only the North Fork Peachtree Creek separates this property from I-85, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all easily accessible. Community features pool, tennis court and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
9 Units Available
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$923
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
A short from Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Graves Road. Apartments include a patio or balcony, a fully equipped kitchen and hardwood floors. Stylish community includes a pool, a clubhouse and a gym.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
5 Units Available
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1150 sqft
Welcome to Legacy At Norcross Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Norcross, our apartment homes offers a tranquil setting in a quiet, charming community. Legacy at Norcross offers spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with four unique floor plans.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
31 Units Available
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$959
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1471 sqft
Luxury units with granite counters, dishwasher and W/D hookup. The community features parking, tennis court and pool. Situated in Norcross, GA near shops and dining of US Highway 141.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$993
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On the banks of the Chattahoochee River. This premier community offers easy access to I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature a washer and dryer, granite-style countertops, and ample closets. On-site fitness, pools, and sports court.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:48am
13 Units Available
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd, Norcross, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$949
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
988 sqft
Residents stay in shape at the tennis court and swimming pool. Located near beautiful creeks, this community offers easy access to I-85 and 285. Units feature balconies or patios, walk in closets and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$986
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1050 sqft
Welcome to a taste of how life could be! The Grove at Stonebrook is a desirable community with a quaint, small-town atmosphere.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5634 Crest Trace Court
5634 Crest Trace Court, Norcross, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1494 sqft
Charming 4 bed, 3.5 bath home in the popular Norcross area. This gem has a great 2nd story back deck, full finished basement, 2-car garage, gas fireplace, and a fenced-in back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
5299 Weyden Court
5299 Weyden Court, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1550 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a garage and a nice deck town home in Norcross, GA available now 3 x's the rent No Felonies No Evictions Phone: 678-487-7896 x 1 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
714 Summer Place
714 Summer Place Northwest, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1214 sqft
This wonderful Townhome, is close to both 285 | 85, wonderful Shops and Dining. You will love this Charming Community, that is accessible to Marta, and can accommodate Roommate Situations. Pets are up for discussion.
Results within 1 mile of Norcross
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
16 Units Available
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1655 sqft
Nestled in a majestic, lush, 42 acre North Georgia Forest environment, Bridgewater offers a unique combination of rural beauty and urban convenience.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
40 Units Available
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1215 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cortland Peachtree Corners in Peachtree Corners. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
26 Units Available
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,048
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1382 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1597 sqft
Located in a wondrous pine forest setting, The Domain at Holcomb Bridge in Norcross, GA is a recently renovated residential community situated close to the I-285 offering hardwood floor luxury with on-site gym and BBQ/grill.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Norcross, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Norcross apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

