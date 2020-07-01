All apartments in Norcross
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

2068 Summertown Dr

2068 Summertown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2068 Summertown Drive, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated Single Detached House - Property Id: 186212

Newly Renovated. Looking to find a longterm tenant (at least 2 year lease).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186212
Property Id 186212

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5370593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2068 Summertown Dr have any available units?
2068 Summertown Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 2068 Summertown Dr have?
Some of 2068 Summertown Dr's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2068 Summertown Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2068 Summertown Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2068 Summertown Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2068 Summertown Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 2068 Summertown Dr offer parking?
No, 2068 Summertown Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2068 Summertown Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2068 Summertown Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2068 Summertown Dr have a pool?
No, 2068 Summertown Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2068 Summertown Dr have accessible units?
No, 2068 Summertown Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2068 Summertown Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2068 Summertown Dr has units with dishwashers.

