Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Two store traditional house with WOOD FLOORING throughout the main floor. Separate dining room, and spacious kitchen with eat-in breakfast area. 4 bedrooms on the upper level, and 1 bonus room which could be an extra bedroom on the main level. Great Community Amenities: Playground, Pool, and Tennis court. Minutes away from I85, shopping, and Piedmont Newnan hospital.