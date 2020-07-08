7 Marvin Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Now available for lease! The "Cypress" floor plan is an energy-efficient home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and an exterior with low maintenance Hardie-Plank, Shake & Stone Accents. Beautiful interior features galore including iron rail spindles, and an open concept kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and a HUGE granite island. Spacious media room w/ HDMI outlets. The stately Master Suite features a garden tub, separate tile shower, granite double vanities, and spacious walk-in closet. There is an additional formal living room/office, bedroom, and full bathroom on the main level. Mud Room with drop zone is adjacent to garage access. Oversized back porch with vaulted ceiling, stacked-stone fireplace, and outlet for TV. Must see! Call today for more information!