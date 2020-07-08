57 McIntosh Parkway - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Move-in ready. This 3b/2.5 townhome is now available in a prime location! Minutes to Piedmont Hospital, Cancer Center, Ashley Park shopping, good schools and restaurants!



Townhome has spacious kitchen with all appliances included. Comfortable living room with guest half-bath downstairs. Three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Each unit has two parking bays and backyard patio.

The new road construction on McIntosh Pkwy gives you direct access to hospitals and shopping.



Rent is $950/PM with 1 year renewable lease. Trash service is included, you pay only for utilities. Security Deposit of $950 due at signing. Administration fee of $75 due by successful applicant.



Qualifications Include: Credit: Above 600 only with NO Criminal background; NO recent bankruptcy;

BOTH 2 yrs good employment history and previous rental history will be required.

NO pets. No smoking.

Move-in ready 3b/2.5 townhome is now available in a prime location! Minutes to Piedmont Hospital, Cancer Center, Ashley Park shopping, good schools and restaurants!



Townhome has spacious kitchen with all appliances included. Comfortable living room with guest half-bath downstairs. Three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Each unit has two parking bays and backyard patio.

The new road construction on McIntosh Pkwy gives you direct access to hospitals and shopping.



Rent is $950/PM with 1 year renewable lease. Trash service is included, you pay only for utilities. Security Deposit of $950 due at signing. Administration fee of $75 due by successful applicant.



Qualifications Include: Credit: Above 600 only with NO Criminal background; NO recent bankruptcy;

BOTH 2 yrs good employment history and previous rental history will be required.

No pets. No Smoking.



Schools: White Oak Elementary/ Arnall Middle/ East Coweta