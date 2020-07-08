All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 57 McIntosh Parkway - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
57 McIntosh Parkway - 1
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:02 AM

57 McIntosh Parkway - 1

57 Mcintosh Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

57 Mcintosh Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Move-in ready. This 3b/2.5 townhome is now available in a prime location! Minutes to Piedmont Hospital, Cancer Center, Ashley Park shopping, good schools and restaurants!

Townhome has spacious kitchen with all appliances included. Comfortable living room with guest half-bath downstairs. Three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Each unit has two parking bays and backyard patio.
The new road construction on McIntosh Pkwy gives you direct access to hospitals and shopping.

Rent is $950/PM with 1 year renewable lease. Trash service is included, you pay only for utilities. Security Deposit of $950 due at signing. Administration fee of $75 due by successful applicant.

Qualifications Include: Credit: Above 600 only with NO Criminal background; NO recent bankruptcy;
BOTH 2 yrs good employment history and previous rental history will be required.
NO pets. No smoking.
Move-in ready 3b/2.5 townhome is now available in a prime location! Minutes to Piedmont Hospital, Cancer Center, Ashley Park shopping, good schools and restaurants!

Townhome has spacious kitchen with all appliances included. Comfortable living room with guest half-bath downstairs. Three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Each unit has two parking bays and backyard patio.
The new road construction on McIntosh Pkwy gives you direct access to hospitals and shopping.

Rent is $950/PM with 1 year renewable lease. Trash service is included, you pay only for utilities. Security Deposit of $950 due at signing. Administration fee of $75 due by successful applicant.

Qualifications Include: Credit: Above 600 only with NO Criminal background; NO recent bankruptcy;
BOTH 2 yrs good employment history and previous rental history will be required.
No pets. No Smoking.

Schools: White Oak Elementary/ Arnall Middle/ East Coweta

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 McIntosh Parkway - 1 have any available units?
57 McIntosh Parkway - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 57 McIntosh Parkway - 1 have?
Some of 57 McIntosh Parkway - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 McIntosh Parkway - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
57 McIntosh Parkway - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 McIntosh Parkway - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 57 McIntosh Parkway - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 57 McIntosh Parkway - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 57 McIntosh Parkway - 1 offers parking.
Does 57 McIntosh Parkway - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 McIntosh Parkway - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 McIntosh Parkway - 1 have a pool?
No, 57 McIntosh Parkway - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 57 McIntosh Parkway - 1 have accessible units?
No, 57 McIntosh Parkway - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 57 McIntosh Parkway - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 McIntosh Parkway - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 57 McIntosh Parkway - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 57 McIntosh Parkway - 1 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University