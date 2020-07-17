Rent Calculator
50 Kentucky Ave
Last updated July 16 2020 at 8:00 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
50 Kentucky Ave
50 Kentucky Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
50 Kentucky Avenue, Newnan, GA 30277
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Available June 1st. Beautiful 4 bedroom with fenced backyard, hardwood floors, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances. Yard service provided. Neighborhood has pool and playground.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 50 Kentucky Ave have any available units?
50 Kentucky Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 50 Kentucky Ave have?
Some of 50 Kentucky Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 50 Kentucky Ave currently offering any rent specials?
50 Kentucky Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Kentucky Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Kentucky Ave is pet friendly.
Does 50 Kentucky Ave offer parking?
No, 50 Kentucky Ave does not offer parking.
Does 50 Kentucky Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Kentucky Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Kentucky Ave have a pool?
Yes, 50 Kentucky Ave has a pool.
Does 50 Kentucky Ave have accessible units?
No, 50 Kentucky Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Kentucky Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Kentucky Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Kentucky Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Kentucky Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
