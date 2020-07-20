All apartments in Newnan
33 Valencia Ln
33 Valencia Ln

33 Valencia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

33 Valencia Lane, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome home! This beautifully maintained home is perfect inside and out. Perched upon one of the largest lots in the neighborhood, this home is meticulously landscaped. HUGE rooms, an open kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. Dine in the Breakfast room or formal dining room. Tons of space to entertain your guests in your sunken family room with fireplace or have an intimate conversation in the living room. Settle in for a great night in your huge Master Bedroom retreat! Updated HVAC and insulation help keep costs heating and cooling DOWN. Rent includes all LAWN MAINTENANCE, FURNACE FILTERS and HOA fees. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are in place! Minutes to I 85, Ashley Park Shopping and Dining and the hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Valencia Ln have any available units?
33 Valencia Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 33 Valencia Ln have?
Some of 33 Valencia Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Valencia Ln currently offering any rent specials?
33 Valencia Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Valencia Ln pet-friendly?
No, 33 Valencia Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 33 Valencia Ln offer parking?
No, 33 Valencia Ln does not offer parking.
Does 33 Valencia Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Valencia Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Valencia Ln have a pool?
Yes, 33 Valencia Ln has a pool.
Does 33 Valencia Ln have accessible units?
No, 33 Valencia Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Valencia Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Valencia Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Valencia Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33 Valencia Ln has units with air conditioning.
