33 Valencia Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Welcome home! This beautifully maintained home is perfect inside and out. Perched upon one of the largest lots in the neighborhood, this home is meticulously landscaped. HUGE rooms, an open kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. Dine in the Breakfast room or formal dining room. Tons of space to entertain your guests in your sunken family room with fireplace or have an intimate conversation in the living room. Settle in for a great night in your huge Master Bedroom retreat! Updated HVAC and insulation help keep costs heating and cooling DOWN. Rent includes all LAWN MAINTENANCE, FURNACE FILTERS and HOA fees. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are in place! Minutes to I 85, Ashley Park Shopping and Dining and the hospitals.