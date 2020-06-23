All apartments in Newnan
Newnan, GA
19 Madrid Ave
Last updated March 19 2019

19 Madrid Ave

19 Madrid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19 Madrid Avenue, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
LEASED pending lease signing. NEW CARPET, NEW EASY CARE PLANK FLOORING IN MAIN LIVING AREAS in this TERRIFIC FAMILY HOME - AVAILABLE NOW! Dramatic 2 story foyer, Formal Dining & Living Rms. Open Kitchen w/tile backsplash, Island & all appliances inc. Frig! Large Family Room with cozy fireplace. Guest bed/full bath on main. Huge master up w/ Sitting rm & dbl closets. Master bath features double sinks w/ separate shower & Tub. Good sized secondary bedrms. Rear entry garage & small easy care yard. Great location within walking distance to Bullsboro Crossing Amenities: Pool/Playground/ Sidewalks, covered Pavilion area, Grilling station & More. Best Location Near Shops & Restaurants of Ashley Park, grocery, minutes to New Hospital!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Madrid Ave have any available units?
19 Madrid Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 19 Madrid Ave have?
Some of 19 Madrid Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Madrid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19 Madrid Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Madrid Ave pet-friendly?
No, 19 Madrid Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 19 Madrid Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19 Madrid Ave offers parking.
Does 19 Madrid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Madrid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Madrid Ave have a pool?
Yes, 19 Madrid Ave has a pool.
Does 19 Madrid Ave have accessible units?
No, 19 Madrid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Madrid Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Madrid Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Madrid Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Madrid Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
