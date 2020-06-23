19 Madrid Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

LEASED pending lease signing. NEW CARPET, NEW EASY CARE PLANK FLOORING IN MAIN LIVING AREAS in this TERRIFIC FAMILY HOME - AVAILABLE NOW! Dramatic 2 story foyer, Formal Dining & Living Rms. Open Kitchen w/tile backsplash, Island & all appliances inc. Frig! Large Family Room with cozy fireplace. Guest bed/full bath on main. Huge master up w/ Sitting rm & dbl closets. Master bath features double sinks w/ separate shower & Tub. Good sized secondary bedrms. Rear entry garage & small easy care yard. Great location within walking distance to Bullsboro Crossing Amenities: Pool/Playground/ Sidewalks, covered Pavilion area, Grilling station & More. Best Location Near Shops & Restaurants of Ashley Park, grocery, minutes to New Hospital!