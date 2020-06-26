All apartments in Newnan
19 Creekside Dr
19 Creekside Dr

19 Creekside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19 Creekside Drive, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom lease to own home(video tour) - 19 Creekside Dr, Newnan, GA 30263 It features decorative ceiling fans with light fixtures, custom wood blinds and arched entry ways. It boasts of its galley kitchen with gleaming white cabinetry and an eat-in kitchen with a decorative lighting. It also has a living area with a fireplace, two nice bathrooms and three spacious bedrooms with plush carpets. Two of these bedrooms are on the first floor while the other is on the second floor.

(RLNE2658411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

