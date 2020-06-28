Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 15 Verandah Vw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
15 Verandah Vw
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:19 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15 Verandah Vw
15 Verandah View
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
15 Verandah View, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to Summergrove! Stunning cottage in summergrove, 3 bed, 2.5 bath, bonus rom/4th bedroom, 2 car garage, wood paneling, hardwood floors, loft/office space, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 Verandah Vw have any available units?
15 Verandah Vw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 15 Verandah Vw have?
Some of 15 Verandah Vw's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15 Verandah Vw currently offering any rent specials?
15 Verandah Vw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Verandah Vw pet-friendly?
No, 15 Verandah Vw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 15 Verandah Vw offer parking?
Yes, 15 Verandah Vw offers parking.
Does 15 Verandah Vw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Verandah Vw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Verandah Vw have a pool?
Yes, 15 Verandah Vw has a pool.
Does 15 Verandah Vw have accessible units?
No, 15 Verandah Vw does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Verandah Vw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Verandah Vw has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Verandah Vw have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Verandah Vw does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Similar Pages
Newnan 1 Bedrooms
Newnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with Parking
Newnan Apartments with Pool
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Tucker, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Decatur, GA
Acworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stillwood
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Kennesaw State University