101 Granite Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Low maintenance townhome rental with great HOA and community amenities. Situated on a corner lot by a cul-de-sac. Master on main with updated ensuite bath with separate shower and separate garden tub. Hardwood floors throughout living area. Insulated roof over the patio, landscaped yard, and a private wooded area behind the home. Parking includes a 1 car garage and two parking spaces. Owner pays HOA that includes lawn care, Pool, Tennis, Playground, and Clubhouse. Close to shopping, elementary school, The Newnan Centre, and the multiple purpose LINC trail. All kitchen appliances as well as laundry room Washer and Dryer included. Landlord requires minimum 600 credit score and application fee of $40/adult (includes credit, criminal, and eviction checks). Small and medium dogs considered with $300 non-refundable pet fee.