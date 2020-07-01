All apartments in Newnan
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
101 Granite Way
101 Granite Way

101 Granite Way · No Longer Available
Location

101 Granite Way, Newnan, GA 30265

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Low maintenance townhome rental with great HOA and community amenities. Situated on a corner lot by a cul-de-sac. Master on main with updated ensuite bath with separate shower and separate garden tub. Hardwood floors throughout living area. Insulated roof over the patio, landscaped yard, and a private wooded area behind the home. Parking includes a 1 car garage and two parking spaces. Owner pays HOA that includes lawn care, Pool, Tennis, Playground, and Clubhouse. Close to shopping, elementary school, The Newnan Centre, and the multiple purpose LINC trail. All kitchen appliances as well as laundry room Washer and Dryer included. Landlord requires minimum 600 credit score and application fee of $40/adult (includes credit, criminal, and eviction checks). Small and medium dogs considered with $300 non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Granite Way have any available units?
101 Granite Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 101 Granite Way have?
Some of 101 Granite Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Granite Way currently offering any rent specials?
101 Granite Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Granite Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Granite Way is pet friendly.
Does 101 Granite Way offer parking?
Yes, 101 Granite Way offers parking.
Does 101 Granite Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Granite Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Granite Way have a pool?
Yes, 101 Granite Way has a pool.
Does 101 Granite Way have accessible units?
No, 101 Granite Way does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Granite Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Granite Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Granite Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Granite Way does not have units with air conditioning.

